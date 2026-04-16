Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Mobilize for May Day

May Day is shaping up to be a major happening for the pro-democracy movement, flexing its economic muscle in the face of authoritarian overreach and billionaire power. Organizers — including Indivisible, labor, and clergy groups — are calling for a nationwide general strike: “No work. No school. No shopping.” As Indivisible puts it: “May Day offers us an opportunity to test our movement’s ability to do nonviolent, economic disruption.” The day will be filled with working-class solidarity — including rallies, demonstrations, and community events. Check out this toolkit for organizing an event locally, or plan to join one of more than 1,000 already on tap nationwide. You can also sign a pledge to participate, print out a poster, or find a script to encourage businesses to shut down for the day. Find out more at MayDayStrong.

Embrace Earth Day

Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22. Whether you want to help clean up plastic trash, plant a tree, or organize your community, you can find an event near you at Earthday.org.

Stand Up for the Forest Service

The Trump administration has announced it is gutting the Forest Service, closing regional offices, shuttering research stations, and relocating its headquarters to Utah, a state pursuing mineral extraction on public lands. Call your members of Congress to support the Save Our Forests Act of 2025. Pressure companies that built their businesses on the promise of wild and open public lands (think: Nalgene and L.L. Bean) to stand up to the administration at SaveUSFS.org.

Demand Accountability for Trump’s Genocidal Threats

It cannot be acceptable for a U.S. president to threaten to annihilate an entire civilization. Donald Trump’s genocidal Truth Social post of April 7 was so extreme as to possibly constitute a war crime in itself. Dozens of members of Congress have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove a reckless commander in chief who can’t distinguish between tough negotiation tactics and terrorism — and now seems to have a God complex, feuding with the pope and posting a meme of himself as Jesus. (More on the 25th Amendment option here and here.) Call your members of Congress to insist that Trump’s grave breach of moral leadership not be swept under the rug.

Help Impeach Pete Hegseth

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) has filed articles of impeachment for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, seeking his removal for having waged an unauthorized war, for violating “the law of armed conflict and targeting civilians,” and for reckless endangerment of U.S. service members. If you’d prefer to oust the modern-day crusader from Trump’s Cabinet, ask your representative to cosponsor Ansari’s efforts.

No Blank Check for War

Lawmakers have the power to block funding for Trump’s illegal war in Iran. You can also let your lawmakers know how you feel about Trump’s budget that calls for a 40 percent increase in Pentagon spending. Indivisible has a form to send messages to your members of Congress demanding congressional oversight and a vote on a war powers resolution. Join or organize a peaceful anti-war protest. Find resources here.

Check Your Voter Registration

May and June will be busy primary months. Check your voter registration status and deadline here.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials, to ensuring your right to vote, to supporting public-interest journalism.