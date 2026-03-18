Is an Election Denier Posed to be the New Head of DHS?

If you watched any of Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)’s DHS Secretary committee hearing today, your head is likely swirling. Despite being asked directly, he would not commit to keeping ICE agents away from polling sites this November. Nor would he identify how he would reform ICE. Then there was that “classified” overseas trip he refused to talk about.

Joining Jen fresh from Mullin’s hearing, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) breaks down why she is voting no on his confirmation. From Mullin’s refusal to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, to his odd embrace of disgraced former secretary Kristi Noem, Sen. Slotkin doesn’t buy what Mullin is selling. The two also discuss the new complications in the War on Iran and the equally intense national intelligence briefing from today

Elissa Slotkin is the junior United States Senator from Michigan. Slotkin is a former intelligence analyst and previously served in the House of Representatives until her election to her senate seat.