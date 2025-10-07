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Let’s Do Lunch! 10/07

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 10/07
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Natasha Sarin's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Natasha Sarin

Thank you Sanjiv, MaeKuykendall, Ian Cooper, Anthony Caplan, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Natasha Sarin. Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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