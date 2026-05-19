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Let’s Do Lunch!

Trade deals, AI boos, wartime prices, inflation, and more
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Soumaya's avatar
Chad P. Bown's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Soumaya, and Chad P. Bown
May 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guests Soumaya and Chad P. Brown.

Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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