Thank you all for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Neale Mahoney! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!
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Let's Do Lunch! 12/02
A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 12/02
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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