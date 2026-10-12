Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/93Musk RatElon Musk is back. (Did he ever really leave?)The ContrarianOct 12, 202693ShareElon Musk is back, most recently donating $276 million to boost Republicans in the midterms. Will his track record of destruction continue?Support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsICE Is Clearly Violating Constitutional Rights. DHS Denies It.Oct 8 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanIs Mississippi in Play for the Midterms? This Senate Candidate Thinks SoOct 8 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinCongress’s Sudden Interest in Menopause Is Decades Late to the DiscussionOct 6 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jennifer Weiss-Wolf5 Key Governor Races Democrats Can WinOct 6 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonThis Pennsylvania Firefighter Is Sounding the Alarm on AffordabilityOct 5 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonBlack Voting Power Is Being Dismantled. Is It Too Late to Stop Its Erosion?Oct 2 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinThese ‘Secret’ Supreme Court Decisions Aren’t Always TemporarySep 30 • The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan