Meet the ‘Reluctant Exorcist’ Running for Governor of Colorado
The Republican nominee for Governor of Colorado claims he’s mastered the “rules of engagement” for casting off “demonic oppression.” Oddly, that supernatural claim might be one of the least interesting — and most believable — parts of his biography.
Allowing King Trump’s Illegal Ballroom
The Supreme Court took another major step toward letting Donald Trump act as a king by essentially saying no one can sue to challenge his unconstitutionally demolishing the East Wing of the White House to build his huge ballroom. In coming to this conclusion, the court ignored long-standing precedents as to who has standing to sue in federal court. Stri…
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