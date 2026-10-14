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Woody Halsey's avatar
Woody Halsey
2h

Good advice! May some smart, courageous and energetic Dems heed it!

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Craig L Peebles's avatar
Craig L Peebles
1h

Ms. Rubin lists several reforms, including "elimination of all “side hustles” for the president and vice president"

I think ALL Cabinet members and ALL members of Congress and ALL members of the Judiciary should be limited or prohibited from "side-hustles" - any second "job" more involved than the occasional opinion article or video interview on news or podcast channels.

I think running any regular podcast or running any company is too much of a "side hustle" for any person drawing any full-time Federal paycheck.

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