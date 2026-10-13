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These Debates Are ‘Radical’

Midterm showdowns are heating up across the country.
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The Contrarian

​Missed the feisty debates above? Tune in tonight to see:

• Concerned Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Troy Jackson meet for their third debate​ to determine who’s the better candidate to represent Maine (began airing at 7:00 ET on C-SPAN)

• Senator Jon Ossoff ​returning to clash ​with unapologetic Republican Representative Mike Collins​, air​ing live at 8:00 PM ET via Georgia Public Broadcasting.

O​r just keep watching this space for future updates on the showdowns happening tonight.

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