These Debates Are ‘Radical’

​Missed the feisty debates above? Tune in tonight to see:

• Concerned Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Troy Jackson meet for their third debate​ to determine who’s the better candidate to represent Maine (began airing at 7:00 ET on C-SPAN)

• Senator Jon Ossoff ​returning to clash ​with unapologetic Republican Representative Mike Collins​, air​ing live at 8:00 PM ET via Georgia Public Broadcasting.

O​r just keep watching this space for future updates on the showdowns happening tonight.