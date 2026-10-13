These Debates Are ‘Radical’

Missed the feisty debates above? Tune in tonight to see:
• Concerned Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Troy Jackson meet for their third debate to determine who’s the better candidate to represent Maine (began airing at 7:00 ET on C-SPAN)
• Senator Jon Ossoff returning to clash with unapologetic Republican Representative Mike Collins, airing live at 8:00 PM ET via Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Or just keep watching this space for future updates on the showdowns happening tonight.
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