The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Bondi Breakup

"Good riddance"
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Apr 03, 2026

A look back at the not-so-good times.

The Contrarian is community-supported. To support bold journalism & critical litigation efforts to fight Trump, join now.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture