The Bondi Breakup

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript5015The Bondi Breakup"Good riddance"The ContrarianApr 03, 20265015ShareTranscriptA look back at the not-so-good times.The Contrarian is community-supported. To support bold journalism & critical litigation efforts to fight Trump, join now.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsPam Bondi's Firing Is Not EnoughApr 3 • The Contrarian and Andrew WeissmannDid Trump Just Cancel Mail-In Voting?Apr 3 • The ContrarianWe Went to SCOTUS Yesterday. Here's the Inside Scoop.Apr 2 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenPennsylvanians Are Sick of Their Trump-Loyalist Rep. Apr 2 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinThe Democrats are NOT the Party of the KKK, Nick Cannon. Here's the Real History.Mar 31 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanIs It Too Late To Apologize? Mar 30 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinElon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tweet: The Verdict Everyone MissedMar 30 • The Contrarian and Eliza Orlins