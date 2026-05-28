Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week, April was joined by Chris Wallace, candidate for U.S. Representative in Arkansas’ 2nd district.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
The Tea ft. Chris Jones
Blue wave potential, a new $250 bill?, primary upsets, racist redistricting, and more
May 28, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts