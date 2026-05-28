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The Tea ft. Chris Jones

Blue wave potential, a new $250 bill?, primary upsets, racist redistricting, and more
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The Contrarian, Dr. Chris Jones, and April Ryan
May 28, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week, April was joined by Chris Wallace, candidate for U.S. Representative in Arkansas’ 2nd district.

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