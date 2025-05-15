The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
The Tea With April Ryan
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The Tea With April Ryan

Marc Morial and April Ryan are serving up so much policy and econ tea, they don’t just spill it—they knock the pot over. Catch April every Thursday at 5pm ET on Substack.
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Marc Morial's avatar
April Ryan and Marc Morial
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