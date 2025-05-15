The Tea With April Ryan

The ContrarianThe Tea With April Ryan0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:58-33:58Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The ContrarianSubscribe to listenThe Tea With April RyanMarc Morial and April Ryan are serving up so much policy and econ tea, they don’t just spill it—they knock the pot over. Catch April every Thursday at 5pm ET on Substack.April Ryan and Marc MorialMay 15, 20255024015ShareGet more from The Contrarian in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appSubscribe for free to continue readingEnter your email and get every post from The Contrarian.SubscribeAlready have an account? Sign inThe ContrarianUnflinching journalism in defense of democracyUnflinching journalism in defense of democracySubscribeAuthorsMarc MorialWrites Marc Morial SubscribeApril RyanRecent EpisodesWe Got Our Blue Wave. How Do We Keep the Tides in Our Favor?Nov 4 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Ezra LevinHe Recruited the Democrats' Class of '26 Nov 3 • The ContrarianSenator Raphael Warnock: Our Country Faces ‘A Moral Moment’ in This ElectionNov 2 • The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Senator Rev. Raphael WarnockHow to Protect Your Vote on Election DayOct 29 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinCan He Flip Virginia Again? This Former Congressman Thinks SoOct 27 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonAmerica Faces an ‘Attack on Empathy’Oct 26 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Robert P. JonesWorking for Wisconsin, Not the White HouseOct 22 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinWhat Is Going On with the LA Mayor’s Race?Oct 21 • The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan