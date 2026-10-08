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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
22m

"L'etat c'est moi,"

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
21m

Fun Fact: tomorrow the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced. Another day of presidential fury.

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