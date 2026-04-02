We Went to SCOTUS Yesterday. Here's the Inside Scoop.

Contrarians were in court on Wednesday to stop Trump and save birthright citizenship. Reporting directly from the steps of the Supreme Court and live on Substack, we talked to several people who explain why this case, Trump v. Barbara, is so important. Norm Eisen tells us what it was like inside the courtroom, as he was there as arguing counsel defending our constitutional rights.
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