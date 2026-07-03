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Donald Donahue's avatar
Donald Donahue
8m

Strongly agree with the recommendation of Kirsten Downey’s book about Frances Perkins — an excellent biography of one of the greatest Americans!

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John Gregory's avatar
John Gregory
just now

A word in support of Unruly by David Mitchell - screamingly funny, often obscene (if the F word upsets you, you will frequently be upset), and remarkably subtle in its political and historical observations. It will add to what you know about the British monarchy and its institutions, in a very good way.

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