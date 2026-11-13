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Joan M's avatar
Joan M
2h

Devastating news about these doctors. Working to save lives everyday under these horrific conditions. I don’t believe for a minute that this was a mistake. So sad.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
2hEdited

The ongoing carnage in Gaza has been under the radar here with the election news. There hasn't been a single day that Israel has not killed men, women and children in Gaza since the 'ceasefire' took affect over a year ago. That number includes health care workers, aid workers, journalists...most of these deaths are barely mentioned in US media.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to block aid from entering the region, and also deny Gazans the ability to seek care elsewhere. Just days ago, a human rights organization reported that of the 1,134 children in Gaza had undergone limb amputations due to Israeli attacks, a ghastly number in itself, nearly all of them have been prevented from seeking treatment abroad, even as Israel has destroyed prosthetic facilities in Gaza and has killed most of its prosthetics and orthotics professionals. It's simply horrifying, and absolutely indefensible.

Every hospital in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed by Israel. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital, was abducted by the IOF two years ago and has been held hostage without charge ever since. He is one among many Palestinian health care workers imprisoned by Israel. The list of war crimes openly committed by Israel is never ending.

Hopefully the incoming Democratic Congress can finally return some attention to this ongoing atrocity that the US has such a crucial role in creating and sustaining. That chance will be much better if Charles "my job is to fight for all the aid that Israel needs" Schumer is replaced as Senate majority leader.

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