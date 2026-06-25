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Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan

Trump's ongoing corruption scandals, what's up next on the SCOTUS docket, and the crime of touching water.
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Norman Eisen, April Ryan, and The Contrarian
Jun 25, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest April Ryan! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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