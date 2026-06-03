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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang & Maria Cardona

Scott Pelley fired from CBS, Bill Pulte's new gig, and California primaries
Norman Eisen's avatar
Maria Cardona's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen, Maria Cardona, and Katie Phang
Jun 03, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guests Maria Cardona and Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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