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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang

The new Civil Rights Movement, Iran stalemate, and Trump's billion dollar ballroom
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and The Contrarian
May 11, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Katie Phang. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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