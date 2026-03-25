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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Paul Raushenbush

No Kings Day 3, growing Christian nationalism, & more!
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Paul Brandeis Raushenbush's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Mar 25, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Paul Brandeis Raushenbush! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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