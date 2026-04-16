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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Tom Malinowski

The latest on Iran, America's relationship with NATO, and Trump's budget
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tom Malinowski's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Tom Malinowski, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Apr 16, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians featuring Tom Malinowski! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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