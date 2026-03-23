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Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Juan Proaño

War on Iran, gas prices & affordability, human impact of war, immigration, and more.
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Juan Proaño, and Norman Eisen
Mar 23, 2026

Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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