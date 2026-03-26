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Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Leah Greenberg

No Kings Day 3, ICE deployed to airports, War on Iran, the Supreme Court, & more!
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Leah Greenberg's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Leah Greenberg, and Norman Eisen
Mar 26, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Leah Greenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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