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Coffee with the Contrarians: Katie & Simon Version

New York primary results, Senate vote on War Powers Resolution, and Trump's (allegedly) deteriorating health
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Simon Rosenberg's avatar
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Katie Phang, Simon Rosenberg, and The Contrarian
Jun 24, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guests Katie Phang and Simon Rosenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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