Dear Dolly
Spotlight
In the Headlines
Media Center
Join us here LIVE at 9:15 AM tomorrow with Norm & Juan Proaño
Join us Thursday with Norm, April, & Jonathan Barry-Blocker
Join us here LIVE at 9:15 AM tomorrow with Norm & Juan Proaño
Join us Thursday with Norm, April, & Jonathan Barry-Blocker
No posts
One of the most hopeful and positive humans in a divisive time! I'm grateful for Dolly Parton.
I won’t forget the summer of 2015, when my husband and I went to the Smoky Mountains and rented the most adorable little cabin in the mountains. We stayed a few nights and enjoyed all the sights and sounds that were there during the week of our July anniversary. It was called Bear Creek. On the other side of Bear Creek was the residential area. In 2016, I was horrified about the fires that were raging there and eventually burned the entire mountain the residential area and most all those adorable cabins. I was so depressed about that because I had thought about renting one of them that fall. When I found out about Dolly Parton’s heroic deed in helping those residents that lost their homes I had such a feeling of calm wash over me even though I was angry and upset at the loss. The offender was sentenced for arson and is spending incarceration in a Tennessee prison. I think Dolly had a profound impact on people whether or not they knew her personally. She had an enormous gift of unstoppable compassion and musical talent that will never be duplicated by anyone else. RIP Dolly. We will always love ❤️ you.