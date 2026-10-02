Next on the Docket: Dismantling Democracy
It takes a village to raze a constitutional democracy. Donald Trump and his enablers in the executive and legislative branches are certainly doing their part. But as the dysfunction over the last month makes clear, the Republican appointees on the Supreme Court are also playing a role, not least by further empowering the president. The upcoming Supreme …
Contrarians, it’s finally here — Meredith Blake’s Culture Clash Newsletter! Click on the first edition below for all the juicy insider info, exclusivities, and … well, you’ll see!
Tom Morello Is Still Raging
By Alan Light
With his first solo rock album and the superstar “Power to the People” concert, the incendiary guitarist and activist has a lot to say.
Black Voting Power Is Being Dismantled. Is It Too Late to Stop Its Erosion?
To understand the real impacts of Louisiana v. Callais’s greenlight of racial gerrymandering, we must first look to our history. Mother Jones journalists Ari Berman and Pema Levy write in a new piece that Chief Justice John Roberts’s plans to degrade Black voting rights were apparent even before his confirmation to the Court.
Join us on Monday at 9:15 AM ET for our very special guest….
Katie Phang!
Professor Littman describes a very unsettling SCOTUS October term.