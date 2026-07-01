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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
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Like your posters. Have a big “read banned books” on my door, a small “no farms no food,” a “Resist” glass panel, and every peace flag the Dalai Lama has sent me over the years. Gotta write GOTV VBM to FL.

Happy Fourth. Will eat popcorn.

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