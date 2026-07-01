Evening Roundup, July 1
The rising complexity of "American pride," spotlighting women in America 250, how we really treat our veterans, status of our intelligence community, democracy checker, a wild Declaration, and The Pod
Spotlight Story
Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire chang
Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.
All proceeds from merch sales go towards funding critical litigation and resistance journalism to fight back against Trump and uphold democracy.
America 250
Media Center
In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸
Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to potentially see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!
Like your posters. Have a big “read banned books” on my door, a small “no farms no food,” a “Resist” glass panel, and every peace flag the Dalai Lama has sent me over the years. Gotta write GOTV VBM to FL.
Happy Fourth. Will eat popcorn.