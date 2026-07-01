I was 2 years old when my parents brought our family to this country — too young to grasp the enormity of what they had done, leaving behind everything and everyone they knew in search of something better. And yet, I was old enough to remember the feelings, the textures of those early days — the sounds, the colors, the sense of newness and excitement th…

This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.

This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire chang

We’ve made it to July 1, 2026, Contrarians — another eighth of the Trump administration’s days behind us, halfway through a hell of a long year, and the eve of a long weekend to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. President Donald Trump’s apparent

By John F. Terzano “Thank You For Your Service” is not enough.

As the United States marks its 250th year, the easiest article for me to write would be another account of institutional damage to the U.S. intelligence community. I have written many since January 2025.

You’ve likely heard that the United States is a democracy, a republic, a representative democracy, a constitutional republic, a democratic republic, and a constitutional democracy.

In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸

Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to potentially see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!