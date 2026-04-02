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“Love for your country is not about putting up a flag,” says Pavel “Pasha” Talankin in Mr. Nobody Against Putin. “It is not about singing the anthem, either. It’s not about exploitation and propaganda. Love for your country means saying ‘We have a problem.’”
[ VIDEO ] The Republican Fitzpatrick family has held power in Pennsylvania’s first Congressional district for 16 years. Mike Fitzpatrick won the election in 2010 and then in 2016 his brother, Brian Fitzpatrick, took over. But after Fitzpatrick was the deciding vote
[ VIDEO ] Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Joanna Coles, Chief Creative and Content Officer, at Daily Beast and Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, Senior Pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church.
Be careful to control the celebration about Bondi. Do you really think the replacement will be better? Probably worse. Next up to get the ax is that cartoon character Hegseth IMO.
Kash Patel should be next to go or Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is the least competent of all of them and he really should be next but usually the least competent is last to go.