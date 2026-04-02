The Contrarian

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rpasea's avatar
rpasea
3d

Be careful to control the celebration about Bondi. Do you really think the replacement will be better? Probably worse. Next up to get the ax is that cartoon character Hegseth IMO.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3d

Kash Patel should be next to go or Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is the least competent of all of them and he really should be next but usually the least competent is last to go.

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