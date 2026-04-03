The Contrarian

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Karen's avatar
Karen
2d

Hegseth is trying to eliminate Catholic Masses for detainees and our military and keeps pushing his bullshit down the throats of all who are under his command! Totally reprehensible!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2d

Hegseth is worse than them all. He’s stopped 4 people from advancing in the ranks like the racist and sexist he is.

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