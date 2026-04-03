You might have seen the news that Pam Bondi is on her way back home after being replaced as Attorney General. The move came after disastrous Congressional hearings, failed attempts at prosecution of Trump’s enemies, and an embarrassing display at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Hegseth is trying to eliminate Catholic Masses for detainees and our military and keeps pushing his bullshit down the throats of all who are under his command! Totally reprehensible!
Hegseth is worse than them all. He’s stopped 4 people from advancing in the ranks like the racist and sexist he is.