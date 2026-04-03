Pam Bondi's Firing & Repairing A Broken Justice System

You might have seen the news that Pam Bondi is on her way back home after being replaced as Attorney General. The move came after disastrous Congressional hearings, failed attempts at prosecution of Trump’s enemies, and an embarrassing display at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

While it’s easy to celebrate her ouster, the American justice system isn’t back to normal.

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and General Counsel for the FBI, and Jen talked about the necessary steps to reinstate public trust in the DOJ, the importance of re-establishing judicial independence and integrity, and why we must confront this administration’s crimes instead of ignoring them.