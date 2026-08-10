Congress Needs a Succession Plan
Congress does not reflect the country it serves — a mismatch that poses a real risk for the nation’s economy, competitiveness and democratic stability. Though half of registered voters are under 55, roughly 80 percent of U.S. senators are 55 or older. By the midterms in November, 53 House members will be 75 or older. The problem is even starker among De…
Trump Is Losing Control of the Widening Conflict
The Iran war is escalating after the ceasefire agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran crumbled in early July. The renewed hostilities have also dragged new state and non-state actors into the fight, widening the conflict significantly.
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