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Kristen Tikkanen's avatar
Kristen Tikkanen
2h

Millionaires, Billionaires, and trillionaires, oh, my! Pillaging without redress, those filthy robber barons rear their ugly heads! If someone threw a bucket of water at DonOld, would he melt? Heat reflectors up, continue on course. VOTE in November like your life depends on it!

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Linda Michaels's avatar
Linda Michaels
2h

Could you please let Dr Fauchi that there are people out here who respect and admire him and know he did his scientific best during Covid. I feel terrible that is man is targeted and persecuted.

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