The Red Scare Returns to America
With their party’s popularity in freefall, leading Republicans have identified a new message to unite around. The Democrats, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson, will lead America down “the dark road of death to communism.” President Donald Trump
DHS Is Bulldozing this Texas National Park
True to form, Trump and his cronies are taking a “demolish now, ask questions later” approach to cherished national park lands in Texas. Last week, heavy machinery was seen destroying parts of Big Bend National Park for an opaque project by the Trump administration.
The Movement
Say No to Flock, Stand Up for Big Bend
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
Your Boss Is a Piece of Software
For almost four years Stephen Normandin delivered packages for Amazon in Phoenix. He enjoyed the work and was good at it. A 63-year-old Army veteran, he ran his routes out of a 2002 Toyota Corolla, earning excellent ratings and learning the local routes well enough that he was asked to train other…
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Millionaires, Billionaires, and trillionaires, oh, my! Pillaging without redress, those filthy robber barons rear their ugly heads! If someone threw a bucket of water at DonOld, would he melt? Heat reflectors up, continue on course. VOTE in November like your life depends on it!
Could you please let Dr Fauchi that there are people out here who respect and admire him and know he did his scientific best during Covid. I feel terrible that is man is targeted and persecuted.