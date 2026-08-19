Culture Row
On the Ground with Doctors in Gaza
In October 2024, Israel’s war on Gaza had been raging for one year, and Poh Si Teng was in despair over what she saw as widespread indifference to the suffering of the Palestinian people.
Four Things Democrats Can Do with a Majority in Congress
I still have the T-shirt Nancy Pelosi gave all House Democrats in 2021 with the slogan “Diversity is our Strength, Unity is our Power.” In its goofy way, it captured the spirit of that tiny Democratic majority. With just a five-seat margin in the House, and a 50-50 tie in the Senate, plus the challenge of uniting Bernie Sanders progressives and Joe Manc…
Children in the Machine
A Texas couple was at a loss over how to help their autistic seventeen-year-old son, J.F., who had been communicating with AI bots from Character.AI for the past two years. Over that time, J.F. had lost substantial weight, began cutting himself, and spiraled into social isolation. When his parents suspected the influence of the chatbots and limited his …
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Norm Eisen & Adam Klasfeld
So many great Contrarian columns today from our talented writers!! Keep it coming guys!
The Israelis operated on Yahia Sinwar's his brain tumor and healed him while he was a prisoner for the murders he committed... imagine if they just let him die....