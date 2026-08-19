The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

So many great Contrarian columns today from our talented writers!! Keep it coming guys!

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tamar's avatar
tamar
1h

The Israelis operated on Yahia Sinwar's his brain tumor and healed him while he was a prisoner for the murders he committed... imagine if they just let him die....

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