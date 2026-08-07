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Valerie Oltarsh McCarthy's avatar
Valerie Oltarsh McCarthy
1h

I want to say how much I appreciate all you do, most particularly Pet of the Week. When it’s a rescue up for adoption, this is a special gift to the world. Thank you so very much!

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Ed Shacklee's avatar
Ed Shacklee
2h

It was crystal clear that Cassidy was going to fold from the moment Susan Collins indicated she was going to oppose the Blanch nomination.

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