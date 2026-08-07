Jen Rubin's Columns
Breaking: Bill Cassidy Still Can't Find His Spine
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who lost his primary but never misses an opportunity to show his moral spinelessness, announced on the floor he will vote to confirm Jeffrey Epstein file coverup architect Todd Blanche as attorney general. Disregarding Blanche’s role in an illegal, inexcusable effort to withhold evidence surrounding the worst pedophile scandal …
Killin' It in Colorado's 5th District
With Democratic candidate Jessica Killin.
Colorado’s 5th congressional district, which encompasses Colorado Springs and El Paso County, has never had a Democratic Representative. Historically, it’s been considered “ruby red,” however, growing frustrations with MAGA politics and failed campaign promises are diluting this district to a light pink.
Culture Row
A Portrait of a Celebrity Chef as a Young Man
When Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in 2018, he was widely eulogized as a writer, chef, and TV host who changed how millions of people thought about food — and even how they viewed the world. To the millions of people who admired Bourdain but didn’t know him personally — which is to say most of us — his death was as tragic as it was confounding: here …
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It was crystal clear that Cassidy was going to fold from the moment Susan Collins indicated she was going to oppose the Blanch nomination.