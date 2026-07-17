Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, July 17Unscrambling the Maine midterms, we have something controversial to say about 'The Odyssey,' pets, chickpeas like never before, and The PodThe ContrarianJul 17, 2026159118ShareSpotlight StoryWho Will Replace Graham Platner in Maine?Tim Dickinson·Jul 17Graham Platner’s sudden exit from the Maine Senate race — following an accusation of a past sexual assault (he denies the allegation) — has scrambled one of the most important contests in the 2026 election cycle.Read full storyHot MicCulture RowThe Most Anachronistic Part of ‘The Odyssey’ Makes Total Sense, ActuallyMeredith Blake·Jul 17In Christopher Nolan's epic saga, the Ancient Greeks sound like Americans. So what?Read full storyMedia CenterBrian Tyler Cohen On His New Book, The Day AfterThe Contrarian, Norman Eisen, and Brian Tyler Cohen·Jul 17Listen nowThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Jul 17Read full storyThis Chickpea Pasta Just Solved Airline EnshittificationEmily Beyda·Jul 17Read full storyContrarian Rescue of the WeekMaura McDonough·Jul 17Read full storySubscribe159118Share
Jen’s Undaunted column today features Dani Bensky, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia operation. Bensky is an exceptionally brave young lady to go forward and testify to the abuses in the DOJ. I hope her testimony carries a lot of weight with those senators to vote against Todd Blanche.
Jen also brought Pete Buttigieg back into focus as one who might be to watch for 2028 focusing on his values as a midwesterner and his ideas how the Democrats can make themselves look more attractive to the American electorate.