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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
5h

Jen’s Undaunted column today features Dani Bensky, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia operation. Bensky is an exceptionally brave young lady to go forward and testify to the abuses in the DOJ. I hope her testimony carries a lot of weight with those senators to vote against Todd Blanche.

Jen also brought Pete Buttigieg back into focus as one who might be to watch for 2028 focusing on his values as a midwesterner and his ideas how the Democrats can make themselves look more attractive to the American electorate.

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