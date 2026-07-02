Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.
All proceeds from merch sales go towards funding critical litigation and resistance journalism to fight back against Trump and uphold democracy.
Click here to order yours!
The Movement
Support Trans Youth and Be Patriotic
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
No One is Stealing My Fourth
Donald Trump has taken so much from so many in the decade-plus he’s been at the forefront of American politics. But he’s not taking the Fourth of July.
What Patriotism and Loving My Country Means This July 4th
As we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, American flags are going up in town squares across the country. Celebrations are planned, parades scheduled, and a state fair on the National Mall. The bunting is out.
Kurt Schmoke, Baltimore, home of Francis Scott Key....
https://www.contrariannews.org/p/evening-roundup-july-2-ce9/comments
He knows why we don't use the third verse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEl9gUOgvZQ