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Daniel Solomon
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Kurt Schmoke, Baltimore, home of Francis Scott Key....

https://www.contrariannews.org/p/evening-roundup-july-2-ce9/comments

He knows why we don't use the third verse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEl9gUOgvZQ

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