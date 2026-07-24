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Marjorie Ivey's avatar
Marjorie Ivey
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I urge everyone watch last night’s Left Hook presentation with Dr Robert Pape of the U of Chicago. He has predictions about what is happening re military activities. There is no paywall. We need to pay attention to what may occur.

https://thelefthook.substack.com/p/the-escalation-trap-how-the-us-is

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