A Special Message from Norm:

“The Ellisons believed their relationship with President Trump would help them push through a disastrous deal that threatened democracy, creative freedom, and independent journalism. We in the #BlocktheMerger campaign helped prove them wrong. This victory in putting the merger on hold belongs to the people who refused to treat the merger as inevitable. This collective resistance is turning the tide.”

Click here to read Norm’s full statement on Paramount pausing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery