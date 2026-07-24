Evening Roundup, July 24
Paramount FREEZES Warner Bros. merger, LIVE breaking news with Norm, women's sports on the chopping block, the Tate Brothers seized at last, and Charles Blow talks Georgia and NYT subpoenas
A Special Message from Norm:
“The Ellisons believed their relationship with President Trump would help them push through a disastrous deal that threatened democracy, creative freedom, and independent journalism. We in the #BlocktheMerger campaign helped prove them wrong. This victory in putting the merger on hold belongs to the people who refused to treat the merger as inevitable. This collective resistance is turning the tide.”
Click here to read Norm’s full statement on Paramount pausing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery
I urge everyone watch last night’s Left Hook presentation with Dr Robert Pape of the U of Chicago. He has predictions about what is happening re military activities. There is no paywall. We need to pay attention to what may occur.
https://thelefthook.substack.com/p/the-escalation-trap-how-the-us-is