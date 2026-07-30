Jen Rubin's Columns
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Suggests He Will Pull Blanche Nomination
“John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too n…
More Than the Man Behind the Dream: Remembering Dr. Clarence Jones
In a 2024 interview, Dr. Clarence Jones reflected on working with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and said he told Dr. King, “I hear your voice in my head. I hear your voice in perfect pitch. So when I write, I can write words that accurately reflect the way you actually speak.”
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Perhaps the Republican MAGA henchmen who are pouring their bile out on Fauci have forgotten that on March 6, 2020, President Trump was speaking at the CDC in Atlanta about the Grand Princess, which was being held off the California coast after COVID-19 cases were discovered aboard.
His exact remarks were:
“They would like to have the people come off. I’d rather have the people stay, but I’d go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would rather—because I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship.”
He continued:
“That wasn’t our fault, and it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship either, okay? It wasn’t their fault either, and they’re mostly Americans. So I can live either way with it. I’d rather have them stay on, personally."
Trump was more interested in keeping these sick people confined to their cruise ship, even to the extent of dying, rather than in permitting them to come ashore for treatment which would increase the number of cases and even deaths in the U.S. under his watch.
This says it all about whether Trump cared more about the health and safety of the American people or cared more about how he would look if the number of people in the U.S.., who contracted Covid , increase and possibly died under his watch.
It's a friggin mess and the best we can do is to work to right the ship. Courage.