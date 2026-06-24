Evening Roundup, June 24
Anniversary of Dobbs, US' downgraded status, Bob Newhart & gay representation, progressive politics on display, The Pod, and a special Pets request!
Spotlight Story
Hot Mic
LGBTQ+ Legends
Election Epicenter
Media Center
In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸
Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!
And enthusiasm for calling one's self socialist cost us Dan Goldman, one of the most effective and articulate defenders of democracy currently serving in Congress.