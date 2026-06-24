Today marks four years since the Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, revoked the federal right to abortion, catapulting the nation into an era of state-sanctioned deprivation of bodily autonomy for American women.

The United States has lost its status as a liberal democracy.

What does the vice president do besides awkwardly pat his spouse on a podcast? The VP is an understudy.

By Frederic J. Frommer Bob Newhart, an actor known for his own sense of decency, introduced a gay character to his TV sitcom five decades ago.

Legacy media pumps out a constant stream of polling, analysis, and “hot takes” — not to mention “Still Loyal to Trump in Coal Country Diner” interviews — that insist Americans have lost our democratic bearings and cannot agree upon a common set of values, let alone facts. Seething with resentment over DEI, we have supposedly become a bunch of Mini-Me St…

In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸

Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!