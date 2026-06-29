At a moment in America where the future seems fractured, uncertain, and tenuous, we need to look back at our collective history and learn from it. The problem, however, is that a segment of the nation does not agree on what the true history actually

The Supreme Court decision giving President Donald Trump unfettered authority to fire members of independent boards and commissions and stack them with political loyalists is a profound reshaping of our constitutional system by judicial fiat. The immediate impact on the competency and capability of our federal government is significant, and we now face …

In the week when we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which was very much a protest against executive power, the Supreme Court on Monday significantly expanded the powers of the president. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared in her dissent in

By Sheldon Whitehouse The acting attorney general has made the Department of Justice into a disgrace.

By Stacey Abrams and Genny Castillo Democracy has never been more necessary or more at risk, but giving up on the South would doom us all.

In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸

Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to potentially see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!