The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bea Cardea's avatar
Bea Cardea
6h

Side note: I appreciated the morning video with Norm and Joyce. As always. Thank you. They touched - among other things - on celebrating the 4th of July this year. I must admit that I don't have much of a festive heart going into the 4th, and the thought of this being our 250th anniversary is quite depressing. Then later this morning I came across this substack posting. Wow! I resonate with what Jayne Converse shared. Maybe you'll find it helpful too, https://substack.com/@conversediscourse101?r=4qnbz2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=stories&shareImageVariant=image

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture