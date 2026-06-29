MAGA Wants to Reverse American Progress
At a moment in America where the future seems fractured, uncertain, and tenuous, we need to look back at our collective history and learn from it. The problem, however, is that a segment of the nation does not agree on what the true history actually
Today’s FTC Decision Jeopardizes Our Federal Civil Service
The Supreme Court decision giving President Donald Trump unfettered authority to fire members of independent boards and commissions and stack them with political loyalists is a profound reshaping of our constitutional system by judicial fiat. The immediate impact on the competency and capability of our federal government is significant, and we now face …
A Good Day for President Trump in the Supreme Court
In the week when we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which was very much a protest against executive power, the Supreme Court on Monday significantly expanded the powers of the president. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared in her dissent in
In honor of America 250, we want to spotlight your paw-triotic pet! 🇺🇸
Submit a photo your pet(s) by clicking here to potentially see them featured throughout the week on Substack or our social media channels!
Side note: I appreciated the morning video with Norm and Joyce. As always. Thank you. They touched - among other things - on celebrating the 4th of July this year. I must admit that I don't have much of a festive heart going into the 4th, and the thought of this being our 250th anniversary is quite depressing. Then later this morning I came across this substack posting. Wow! I resonate with what Jayne Converse shared. Maybe you'll find it helpful too, https://substack.com/@conversediscourse101?r=4qnbz2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=stories&shareImageVariant=image