Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, March 17The root of "affordability" campaigning, an Irish "green wave," the most restrictive voting bill ever, what you don't know about long Covid, Dem Movement, The Pod, & moreThe ContrarianMar 17, 2026218127ShareSpotlightHot TopicsThe Anti-Voter SAVE Act Must Be StoppedMar 17By Michael Waldman and Emily WhiteheadIf passed, it would be the most restrictive voting bill ever approved.Read full storySocio-political SphereWhat They Don’t Want You to Know About Long COVIDMar 17With another Long COVID Awareness Day in the rearview, the U.S. drives on in blissful — but dangerous — ignorance.By Megan ArmstrongRead full storyMedia CenterThe PodTrump’s Middle East Disaster, AIPAC's Dark Money Meddling Continues and moreThe Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jeremy Ben-Ami·Mar 17Jen caught up with one of our favorite guests on The Contrarian pod, Jeremy Ben-Ami. He’s the president of J Street, a center-left group that is pro-peace, pro-democracy, pro-Israel.Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Mar 17Read full storyTalking HeadMar 17Read full storySubscribe218127Share
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