Trump’s Middle East Disaster, AIPAC's Dark Money Meddling Continues and more

Jen caught up with one of our favorite guests on The Contrarian pod, Jeremy Ben-Ami. He’s the president of J Street, a center-left group that is pro-peace, pro-democracy, pro-Israel.

They talked about Trump’s disastrous war in the Middle East, AIPAC’s meddling in Democratic primaries with dark money, and the ‘SAVE Act,’ a voter suppression bill that should be more aptly titled the Jim Crow Act.