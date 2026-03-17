The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Trump’s Middle East Disaster, AIPAC's Dark Money Meddling Continues and more
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Trump’s Middle East Disaster, AIPAC's Dark Money Meddling Continues and more

Jeremy Ben-Ami on the latest in the Middle East and why the SAVE Act paves the way to voter suprression
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jeremy Ben-Ami
Mar 17, 2026

Jen caught up with one of our favorite guests on The Contrarian pod, Jeremy Ben-Ami. He’s the president of J Street, a center-left group that is pro-peace, pro-democracy, pro-Israel.

They talked about Trump’s disastrous war in the Middle East, AIPAC’s meddling in Democratic primaries with dark money, and the ‘SAVE Act,’ a voter suppression bill that should be more aptly titled the Jim Crow Act.

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