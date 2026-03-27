Donald Trump has built his political and negotiating style around escalation with an exit ramp. He applies pressure — tariffs, sanctions, threats — then adjusts when the response comes, often claiming success regardless of where the final position lands.
Can we stop trump from putting his signature on the dollar bill. It will look like he owns it.
Law-abiding Americans march in protest. The Trump regime is lawless and illegitimate. It was installed through a judicial coup when a corrupt and ideological Supreme Court majority and a corrupt judge in Florida (Aileen Cannon) deliberately delayed and denied accountability for a failed coup leader. That enabled a lifelong cheat and criminal to run for the presidency and stage a coup disguised as an election funded by a few billionaires. Some of them controlled powerful media to give Republican voters the mushroom treatment: They kept them in the dark and fed them garbage.
Not only did they collude in this take-over by criminal interests, but the same Supreme Court majority, with the specific intervention of Chief Justice John Roberts - a former Republican litigator - granted immunity and impunity for criminal acts in office.
Marches won't remove a criminal gang from power - they are important to register protest. Non-cooperation and withdrawal of consent to a tyrannical regime will make it fall. Until then, the public which obeys laws can only be the victims of the wolves in power who make and interpret the laws.