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Paula Symonds's avatar
Paula Symonds
2h

Can we stop trump from putting his signature on the dollar bill. It will look like he owns it.

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
1hEdited

Law-abiding Americans march in protest. The Trump regime is lawless and illegitimate. It was installed through a judicial coup when a corrupt and ideological Supreme Court majority and a corrupt judge in Florida (Aileen Cannon) deliberately delayed and denied accountability for a failed coup leader. That enabled a lifelong cheat and criminal to run for the presidency and stage a coup disguised as an election funded by a few billionaires. Some of them controlled powerful media to give Republican voters the mushroom treatment: They kept them in the dark and fed them garbage.

Not only did they collude in this take-over by criminal interests, but the same Supreme Court majority, with the specific intervention of Chief Justice John Roberts - a former Republican litigator - granted immunity and impunity for criminal acts in office.

Marches won't remove a criminal gang from power - they are important to register protest. Non-cooperation and withdrawal of consent to a tyrannical regime will make it fall. Until then, the public which obeys laws can only be the victims of the wolves in power who make and interpret the laws.

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