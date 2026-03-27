Rep. Jim Himes on Trump's Endgame in Iran. And No Kings Day 3 Is Saturday!

Since starting this war of choice, Donald Trump has said all sorts of contradictory things.

We’ve actually won the war. (No, we’re still negotiating an end to the war.) We’re going to open the Strait of Hormuz. (Actually, we’re not.) Maybe we need allies to join. (Or, maybe we don’t.)

If you can’t trust our president, how are Americans supposed to understand what is at stake and whether they should support funding this war?

Jen chatted with Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, about how the war has progressed, what Donald Trump’s possible endgame in the Middle East could be, and why repairing America’s reputation won’t be easy.

And, Leah Greenberg [21:03] joins Jen and Norm to discuss the upcoming No Kings Day 3. Leah is the co-founder and co-head of Indivisible, the grassroots organization that has been fighting to defend democracy ever since Donald Trump appeared on the scene. They also discussed the use of ICE at airports, and what you can gain when you go out and find your fellow Americans at a mass protest.