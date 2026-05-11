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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
7h

I will be in Montgomery Alabama Saturday morning supporting the minority communities in my state their rights to free and fair elections. If our state legislators don’t cease and desist this insanity now I will wield the ballot on Tuesday. I hope my fellow Alabama voters will do the same.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
8h

Spot on. We are income to 🍊 IT, nothing more.

Still, the IT Idiots back him.

I hope they get devastated by all this.

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