Evening Roundup, May 11
Jim Crow congressional maps, a technicality silences VA voters, ahistorical antebellum history, JD-umpster Fire Vance, America is for sale?, Talking Feds, and The Movement
Spotlight Story
Hands Off Our Elections
A History Battle in Real Time
Vance or VEEP?
Foreign Affairs
Media Center
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I will be in Montgomery Alabama Saturday morning supporting the minority communities in my state their rights to free and fair elections. If our state legislators don’t cease and desist this insanity now I will wield the ballot on Tuesday. I hope my fellow Alabama voters will do the same.
Spot on. We are income to 🍊 IT, nothing more.
Still, the IT Idiots back him.
I hope they get devastated by all this.