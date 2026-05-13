Action Alert: 3 Days ‘Till All Roads

Pro-democracy coalitions and fighters across the country are taking to the Alabama streets this Saturday to protect our voting rights. Join the All Roads movement and keep an eye out for events happening near you. Can’t stop by and join the festivities in person? Don’t worry, The Contrarian’s got you — all day, on-the-ground coverage with some special appearances. Stay tuned!

Spotlight Story

Vapes, Babies, & The FDA

A One-Two Punch from HHS Jennifer Weiss-Wolf · May 13 The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made multiple headlines this week, starting with the on-again-off-again tenure of Dr. Marty Makary in his role as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner. The Wall Street Journal broke the story last weekend that President Donald Trump approved a plan to fire Makary, which seemed to be news to bo… Read full story

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