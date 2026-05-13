Evening Roundup, May 13
Rep. Sewell's call for a renewed CRM, HHS's weird Mother's Day website, VA redistricting at risk, a contradictory conservative agenda, Kentucky's purposeful & purple town hall, and The Pod.
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Jen’s interview with Rick Hasen is a must watch or read if you prefer. He lays it all out, but to me it seems as though the court is not consistent in calling balls and strikes. Alito is the main culprit in this case but the others go along.