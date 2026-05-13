The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
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Jen’s interview with Rick Hasen is a must watch or read if you prefer. He lays it all out, but to me it seems as though the court is not consistent in calling balls and strikes. Alito is the main culprit in this case but the others go along.

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