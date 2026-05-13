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SCOTUS Has Dismantled the Voting Rights Act
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SCOTUS Has Dismantled the Voting Rights Act

LaTosha Brown and election expert Rick Hasen discuss the far-reaching impact of the Supreme Court's decision
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The Contrarian and LaTosha Brown
May 13, 2026

This Saturday, people from all over the country will gather in Montgomery, Alabama to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in Callais v. Louisiana and the continued dismantling of the Voting Rights Act.

LaTosha Brown is the Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter, and she spoke with Jen Rubin about how organizers and activists have come together to fight back in this historic moment, and why this decision is bigger than just redistricting in the 2026 Midterms.

And, voting rights and election law expert Rick Hasen [20:25] looked at the fallout in elections in Louisiana and Virginia, and why the Supreme Court’s conflicting rulings on voting rights cases have created an electoral kerfuffle.

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