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Steven's avatar
Steven
1h

Jen, Norman and the rest of the team. You all know that to win the midterms, undeniably, we must have a massive turnout. I’m a member of Indivisible Evanston(IE) and I have been attending zoom meetings of several organizations that are dedícated to registering, educating and Turning out voters. I’m attaching a link to our IE newsletter of a post I created which highlights and promotes these organizations. Please check out their websites and see what they are doing. You may even be aware of some of them.

My ask is to get some of these folks on your Substack live intervews. We must get the word out to a large audience. The purpose is to support them. I call it “The Best Bang for our Donation Bucks”

I’m hoping you will give this some thought. Thanks for all you do to get the word out to those of us doing all we can to save our democracy and defeat this regime.

As Joyce Vance says “we are all in this together.”

Steve 😊♥️

https://www.indivisibleevanston.com/post/donating-to-win

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Janet Rickles's avatar
Janet Rickles
1h

Where is Jen??? Have not seen her on Coffee with Contrarians recently. Is she still with Contrarians? Is she ill? Please let us know.

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