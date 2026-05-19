The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
The Road to Winning the Midterms, 2028, and Beyond
0:00
-27:38

The Road to Winning the Midterms, 2028, and Beyond

Swing Left's Yasmyn Radjy says now's the time for a 'big swing.'
The Contrarian's avatar
Tim Dickinson's avatar
Yasmin Radjy's avatar
The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, and Yasmin Radjy
May 19, 2026

The Midterms are quickly approaching with one of America’s best opportunities to stand up to Trump’s authoritarian takeover.

Yasmine Radjy is on the front lines of that fight. She’s the Executive Director of Swing Left which is targeting 46 House seats in the 2026 election, as well as elections for senate and governor’s races across the country. She and Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson talked about why now is the moment to take a “Big Swing” and the value of talking to voters who may seem like unlikely targets to build durable governing power in 2028 and beyond.

🚨 Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture