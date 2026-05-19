The Road to Winning the Midterms, 2028, and Beyond

The Midterms are quickly approaching with one of America’s best opportunities to stand up to Trump’s authoritarian takeover.

Yasmine Radjy is on the front lines of that fight. She’s the Executive Director of Swing Left which is targeting 46 House seats in the 2026 election, as well as elections for senate and governor’s races across the country. She and Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson talked about why now is the moment to take a “Big Swing” and the value of talking to voters who may seem like unlikely targets to build durable governing power in 2028 and beyond.