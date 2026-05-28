Evening Roundup, May 28
Unveiling the Obama Presidential Center, Freedom Summer 2.0, calls to action, the ebola outbreak, April Ryan with Dr. Chris Jones, and meet Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior
Spotlight Story
Take Action
Why Science Matters
Media Center
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not having the key elements in place to help protect Americans and people abroad from serious life threatening infections are now just beginning to show up. As evidenced in Africa with the new Ebola outbreak, the safe guards are not there or in America with the slashed CDC and WHO staff. The slipshod way the Trump regime has handled this all in the name of DEI has put everyone at risk everywhere.